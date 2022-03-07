Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1,881.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 92,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,568. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

