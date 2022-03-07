Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 8,939.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,060,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,568. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

