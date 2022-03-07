AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.75

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.11.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

