iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.08

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 21409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EUFN)
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.