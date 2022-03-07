Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 840,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.08. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.