The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 52.9% in February

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 896,200 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,130. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $675.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 245,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

