Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.62. 36,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,074. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

