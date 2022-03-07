Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.95. 229,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

