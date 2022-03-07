Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

