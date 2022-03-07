Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.68. The company had a trading volume of 113,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,412. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

