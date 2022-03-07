Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.53

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.53 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 1174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.