Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.06

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.06 and last traded at $123.19, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $482,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 35.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 92,987.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

