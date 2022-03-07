Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,420. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

