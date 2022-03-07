Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 256,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SLHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLHG stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,588. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.