Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.87 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

