McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Invests $370,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Tesla makes up 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

TSLA opened at $849.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $952.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $927.71. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.