Arion Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $30,287.39 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.41 or 0.06649027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.27 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047861 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,626,677 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.