Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Knowles stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. 33,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,086. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.
In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,711. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,292,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
