Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Knowles stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. 33,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,086. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,711. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,292,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

