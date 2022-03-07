Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 33.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 331.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 243,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

EOLS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

