Canandaigua National Corp Sells 211 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 192.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $105.19 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

