StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of EL traded down $14.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.84. 39,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.