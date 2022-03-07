Viridian Ria LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Netflix comprises 0.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.07. 107,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,381,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.