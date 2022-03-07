Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.60. 28,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,293. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

