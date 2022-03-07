Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,879. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

