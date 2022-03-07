Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE EW traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

