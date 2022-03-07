DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock received a boost following the solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, which, in turn, led to strong sales and merchandise margin momentum. The bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. It also noted that the company kickstarted the fiscal fourth quarter on a solid note. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review. Higher freight costs and supply-chain issues also remain concerning.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

DKS stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.72. 72,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

