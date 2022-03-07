Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.62. 192,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 509,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $15,774,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

