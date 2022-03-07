Bintex Futures (BNTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,846.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $43,331.56 and approximately $14,846.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.28 or 0.06668436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,072.96 or 0.99972055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

