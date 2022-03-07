Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases £101,800 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($34.15) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($136,589.29).

Shares of SXS stock traded up GBX 99 ($1.33) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,557 ($34.31). 646,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,912. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($55.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,352.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,635.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($53.40) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.22) to GBX 3,150 ($42.26) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($57.69) to GBX 4,100 ($55.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,722 ($49.94).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

