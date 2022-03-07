Thomas A. Gendron Sells 70,895 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 23.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

