Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Daemmon Reeve Acquires 1,163 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.02 ($13,326.20).

Daemmon Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treatt alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($16.01), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($605,511.93).

Shares of LON:TET traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 914 ($12.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74. Treatt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 842 ($11.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,103.30. The company has a market capitalization of £547.47 million and a PE ratio of 36.99.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.