Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Insider Anne Wade Buys 15,000 Shares

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($36,830.81).

Shares of LON:EMG traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 186.40 ($2.50). 6,792,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 213.79. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. Man Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25).

Get Man Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

EMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.70 ($3.08).

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.