Viridian Ria LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $339.12 and a 52-week high of $467.06.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
