Viridian Ria LLC Invests $442,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $19,631,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 311,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,688. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

