10,000 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.69. 143,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,920. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

