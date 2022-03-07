Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lessened by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.3% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

