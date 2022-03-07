Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 9.7% Following Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 1,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Specifically, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,279 shares of company stock worth $5,596,343 in the last 90 days.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.