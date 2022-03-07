Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 7,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $92.28. 157,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

