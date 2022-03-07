iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in iSpecimen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of iSpecimen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ISPC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,195. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

