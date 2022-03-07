CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. dropped their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 338,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

