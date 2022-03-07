Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,836. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

