Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 5,344 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $172.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

