McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 1,062 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 94,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 374,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $161.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.