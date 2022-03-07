Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

NVIDIA stock opened at $229.36 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.