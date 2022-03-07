Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

