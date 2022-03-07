McLean Asset Management Corp Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $214.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average of $231.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

