Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $155.21. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,560. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.78.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
