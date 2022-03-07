Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $448,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,418 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,817,000 after buying an additional 439,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,382. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

