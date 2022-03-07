Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $622,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.40. 596,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,075,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

