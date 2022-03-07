Viridian Ria LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,305. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.