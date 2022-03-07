Viridian Ria LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,305. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
